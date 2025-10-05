NDMC organises Suvidha camp; public issues ‘promptly’ attended to by officials of 30 depts

New Delhi: In an effort to strengthen civic engagement and ensure prompt redressal of residents’ concerns, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised its latest Suvidha camp at the NDCC Convention Centre here.

The initiative aimed to provide direct interaction between citizens and officials for resolving civic grievances and facilitating access to information about municipal services.

The camp received as many as 78 grievances from residents and service users, which were promptly attended to by officials from various NDMC departments. Most of the issues raised pertained to Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax, and Estate departments. Besides complaint submissions, hundreds of residents visited the camp to seek guidance on NDMC’s civic services and welfare measures.

Over 100 officers and officials representing 30 departments were stationed across help desks to ensure quick, on-the-spot resolutions. The departmental heads personally supervised these interactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the grievance redressal process. Matters requiring policy-level deliberation were also discussed in detail, with officials explaining the expected timelines for resolution.

In addition to the physical grievance camp, NDMC has introduced the Jan Suvidha Portal, a contactless, digital mechanism designed to enhance accessibility and convenience for residents. The portal, accessible via the NDMC website, enables users to lodge complaints, track their progress, and provide feedback.

Citizens can also connect with NDMC through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, where complaints are actively monitored and addressed by departmental heads. The Suvidha Camp reflects NDMC’s continued commitment to responsive governance and citizen-centric administration in the heart of the Capital.