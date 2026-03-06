NDMC orders evacuation of Palika Dham quarters after declaring buildings unsafe

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has declared the Palika Dham residential complex near Gol Market in New Delhi structurally unsafe and directed residents to vacate the premises by March 7, 2026.



In a public notice issued by the civic body’s housing department, officials stated that the Type-I quarters located in the Palika Dham complex have deteriorated over time and are no longer considered safe for habitation. The advisory was issued as a precautionary step to avoid any accidents or potential loss of life and property.

According to officials, the housing blocks were constructed in the 1970s and have now exceeded their intended structural lifespan of over five decades. A technical assessment carried out by the council found that several parts of the buildings have weakened significantly, raising concerns about their long-term stability.

Authorities said that signs of structural damage, including peeling plaster, water seepage, and weakened ceilings, have been observed in several quarters. Officials warned that continued occupation of the buildings could pose serious safety risks to the residents.

The Palika Dham complex has around 149 residential units. While a majority of the quarters have already been vacated following earlier advisories, nearly 40 families were still living in the complex when the latest notice was issued.

Officials said that many residents are government employees who were allotted the accommodation through an official lottery system conducted by NDMC. In several cases, alternative housing arrangements have already been provided through similar allotment procedures.

The civic body had earlier served notices in July and September 2025, urging occupants to move out after the buildings were declared unsafe. However, the evacuation process remained incomplete as some families continued to reside in the quarters.

In its latest advisory, NDMC has appealed to all residents and allottees to cooperate with the administration and complete the process of vacating the complex within the given deadline. Officials emphasised that the step has been taken primarily to ensure the safety of residents and to prevent any unforeseen structural mishap.