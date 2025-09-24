NDMC officials hit the streets

New Delhi: In a robust effort to reinforce municipal cleanliness standards, Keshav Chandra, IAS, Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), alongside Taria Thomas, IAS, Secretary NDMC, led a large-scale cleanliness drive recently. The initiative saw the participation of senior NDMC officials, sanitation staff and volunteers across key sectors of the council’s jurisdiction.

The drive aimed at bolstering routine sanitation and public hygiene, with emphasis on clearing litter from streets, maintaining public toilets, sweeping sidewalks, removing encroachments, and ensuring proper waste segregation. Special focus was laid on high-footfall areas such as markets, parks, bus shelters and heritage-protected zones. Regular cleaning schedules were reinforced, and monitoring mechanisms were discussed at length.

Sanitation staff, armed with the necessary equipment and protective gear, worked alongside NDMC’s supervisory officers to ensure the drive was effective and sustainable. Officials affirmed that beyond immediate cleanliness, the campaign was intended to change public behaviour to make citizens more aware of waste disposal norms and to discourage littering.

Chairperson Chandra, in his address, underscored the importance of leadership by example. He spoke about NDMC’s commitment to ensuring that “our public spaces reflect dignity, order and civic responsibility.” Secretary Thomas stressed the need for coordination among various departments sanitation, horticulture, engineering

and said that periodic audits and citizen feedback will be integral to maintaining high standards of cleanliness.