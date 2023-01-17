NDMC & NIUA ink pact to conduct seminars on municipal finance during ‘Urban-20’ meet

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council and the National Institute of Urban Affairs have signed a pact for conducting seminars on municipal finance during ‘Urban-20’ which will be held under



the aegis of the G-20, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding for capacity building and enhancement of municipal finance and management was signed by Hitesh Vaidya — Director, NIUA and Ram Singh — Director (Finance), NDMC.

Amit Yadav, chairperson, NDMC, Puskal Upadhyay, Financial Advisor, NDMC and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The pact aims at encouraging partnership between key stakeholders through efficient knowledge sharing and information exchange, the NDMC said in the statement.