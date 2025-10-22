NDMC lights up Connaught Place

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has adorned the heart of the Capital with a spectacular display of lights and decorations to mark the festive spirit of Diwali. Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s most iconic commercial hubs, has been transformed into a vibrant showcase of colour and illumination, drawing large crowds of visitors and shoppers.

The Inner Circle of Connaught Place glowed with LED installations, decorative lanterns, and thematic lighting as part of NDMC’s initiative to celebrate an eco-friendly and culturally rich Diwali. The council’s effort aims to enhance the festive ambience while promoting sustainability and energy efficiency through the use of low-consumption LED lights. An NDMC official said that special emphasis was placed on maintaining cleanliness and safety during the celebrations. “We want residents and visitors to experience the joy of Diwali in a clean, safe, and beautifully lit environment...,” the official noted.