NDMC lays foundation stone for redev of park

NEW DELHI: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of a park with modern amenities in southeast Delhi’s Bharti Nagar, officials said.



According to NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the project, located along the colony’s boundary wall, aims to provide residents with improved recreational facilities. Officials said the site was earlier inspected, following which it was decided to upgrade the park with modern features. According to the plan, the park will include an open-air gym, a covered gym with three-sided glass walls, a children’s play area, a relaxation zone with seating benches, a pergola, and a sports zone.

A dedicated synthetic jogging track will run around the park. The total area of the park is around 1,750 square metres, of which about 925 square metres will be developed as a running and walking track.

Around 290 square metres will have PU sports flooring, and a combined badminton and basketball court will also be set up, officials said.NEW DELHI: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of a park with modern amenities in southeast Delhi’s Bharti Nagar, officials said.



According to NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the project, located along the colony’s boundary wall, aims to provide residents with improved recreational facilities. Officials said the site was earlier inspected, following which it was decided to upgrade the park with modern features. According to the plan, the park will include an open-air gym, a covered gym with three-sided glass walls, a children’s play area, a relaxation zone with seating benches, a pergola, and a sports zone.

A dedicated synthetic jogging track will run around the park. The total area of the park is around 1,750 square metres, of which about 925 square metres will be developed as a running and walking track.

Around 290 square metres will have PU sports flooring, and a combined badminton and basketball court will also be set up, officials said.