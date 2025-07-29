NDMC launches ‘Swachhta se Swatantrata Tak’ campaign

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday launched a month-long campaign titled “Swachhta se Swatantrata Tak” to celebrate Independence Day through a wide range of cleanliness and citizen-engagement activities from August 1 to 31.

The initiative aims to promote civic responsibility, environmental stewardship and community participation, the NDMC said in a statement.

“This campaign is not just about cleanliness but a tribute to the spirit of freedom through collective action,” it added.

Key activities under the campaign will include intensive cleanliness drives across markets, schools, hospitals and religious places, awareness rallies, street plays and digital campaigns. Plogging drives (a combination of jogging and picking up litter), exhibitions, essay competitions and community pledge events will also be held. Each department of the NDMC has been assigned specific responsibilities. The Health Department will lead cleanliness drives in JJ clusters and religious sites, organise plogging events with NGOs and felicitate sanitation workers.

Additionally, the Civil Engineering Department will undertake deep cleaning of lakes, restoration of monuments, flyover beautification and graffiti competitions. NDMC-run schools will take part in the ‘Each One Clean One’ initiative, under which each school will adopt a public area to maintain cleanliness.