NDMC launches ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has inaugurated its ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The fortnight-long initiative, running from September 17 to October 2, 2024, is themed ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata’ and aims to culminate with the celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2.



The campaign was officially launched with a grand rally from Connaught Place featuring 155 sanitation workers, symbolising Gandhi’s age, who paraded with their vehicles and bikes. The event was flagged off by Bansuri Swaraj, MP for New Delhi, alongside NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Council Member Vishakha Shailani, and NDMC Secretary Krishna Mohan Uppu. During the rally, Upadhyay administered the Swachhata pledge, underscoring NDMC’s commitment to promoting cleanliness as a service. The campaign includes several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the city’s cleanliness and sustainability. NDMC stated to have achieved notable milestones in sanitation, including earning the Water Plus and Five-Star City

statuses. The city’s waste management practices involve converting waste into electricity and compost, recycling sewage water for horticulture, and maintaining a visually appealing environment with numerous fountains and sculptures.

In addition to the rally, the campaign features a wide array of activities. On September 7, 30,000 students from NDMC schools and 200 healthcare professionals took part in the world’s largest Swachhata pledge. The campaign also includes yoga camps for sanitation workers, citizen engagement through cultural events, and educational drives on waste management. NDMC has appointed 14 senior officers as nodal officers to oversee the campaign’s execution, ensuring extensive participation across slum areas, parks, gardens, and religious sites.