NDMC launches ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ under Swachh Bharat Mission

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ on Monday under the umbrella of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to promote an eco-friendly celebration.



The initiative started on November 6 and will continue till November 13, consisting of activities and initiatives targeted towards encour

aging citizens to celebrate a green Diwali.

RJ Naved of 98.3 FM has been appointed as the brand ambassador for their latest campaign, to promote it on Social Media platforms through video message. The Council has also circulated Swachh Diwali banners to motivate Resident Welfare Associations, Market Traders Associations, consumers and citizens.

Awareness teams have been deployed to engage people by utilising the NDMC mascot at commercial and public places.

“The IEC material is displayed on the digital screens in the NDMC area. The RWAs and MTAs are motivating people to ensure that no Single-Use Plastic is being sold and used in the area for active grassroot level participation in the Swachh Diwali campaign. An awareness campaign

is also going on for safai karamcharis about air pollution measures and protection

during the lunch time at their roll call centre,” mentioned the Council.