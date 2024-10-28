NDMC launches special Diwali cleanliness drive

New Delhi: As the Deepawali festival approaches, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an cleanliness drive to promote a cleaner, greener celebration in New Delhi’s markets, residential areas, and prominent public spaces. With around 3,000 sanitation workers mobilised, the NDMC aims to intensively clean, sweep, wash, repair, and beautify key areas in a 24/7 operation.

The drive emphasises thorough sanitation and pollution control measures, including pavement washing to curb dust and pollutants. High-traffic areas like Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, and Bengali Market are seeing wet cleaning efforts, with sanitation teams using pressure jetting machines to cleanse footpaths and public plazas. Additional cleaning operations are scheduled for areas like Khan Market and Malcha Market, ensuring an ongoing focus on maintaining these important commercial hubs.

NDMC is also beautifying roadways with painted social messages promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility. Under the “One Road, One Day” campaign, roads, railings, and footpaths are being repainted and updated daily to enhance aesthetics.

In parallel with these efforts, the NDMC’s horticulture teams are sprinkling water on roadside vegetation to improve air quality, while malaria workers conduct fogging and mosquito breeding site inspections. In the past few days alone, NDMC garbage vehicles have transported over 277 metric tons of waste, and mechanical sweepers have covered over 190 kilometers.

The council is actively engaging with Market Traders’ Associations, Resident Welfare Associations, schools, and other organisations to foster community participation. Student rallies and street plays will be held to raise public awareness of the cleanliness drive, ensuring that the festival season is celebrated in a cleaner, healthier environment.