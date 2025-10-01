NDMC launches RRR centre, walk-behind mechanised sweeper

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday declared Bapu Dham in Chanakyapuri as the fourth ‘Anupam Colony’, recognising the neighbourhood for adopting sustainable waste management and community-driven cleanliness practices. The declaration was made by Keshav Chandra, IAS, Chairperson NDMC, who also inaugurated several new civic initiatives to promote a cleaner and greener urban environment.

The event saw the inauguration of a Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) centre, the flagging off of a truck carrying organic compost, and the deployment of a walk-behind mechanical sweeper to enhance mechanised cleaning. These steps, officials said, reflect NDMC’s commitment to building sustainable and efficient waste management systems while reducing the dependency on manual sanitation.

Bapu Dham joins the league of model colonies The Anupam Colony recognition is awarded to neighbourhoods that demonstrate excellence in waste segregation, recycling, composting, and community participation. With this declaration, Bapu Dham joins other recognised colonies such as D1 and D2 in Chanakyapuri and Aradhana in Bharti Nagar.

Chairperson Chandra lauded the efforts of residents and sanitation workers in achieving the recognition. “Such models of community participation will inspire other colonies to adopt similar practices.

“Cleanliness and sustainability cannot be achieved without collective ownership,” he said.

Towards a circular economy The newly launched RRR centre will serve as a hub for collecting and repurposing recyclable materials.

The compost truck will distribute nutrient-rich compost made from biodegradable waste to NDMC’s parks and gardens. Meanwhile, the mechanised sweeper is expected to improve sanitation efficiency and ease the workload of daily wagers.