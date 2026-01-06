NDMC launches leaf composting initiative

New Delhi: In line with sustainable waste management and the Swachh Bharat Mission, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has begun composting dry leaves using wire-mesh units at multiple locations within its jurisdiction.

Officials said composting units have been installed at Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar and along Madhu Limaye Marg. Dry leaves and green waste collected locally are converted into compost, which will be used in parks and green spaces, reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers and improving soil health.

The initiative also aims to curb leaf burning, a significant contributor to winter air pollution, and promote cleaner

urban spaces.