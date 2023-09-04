NDMC launches G20 Control Room and Disaster Management Centre

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched its G20 Control Room at its Disaster Management Center at Humayun Road here on Sunday, a week ahead of the summit to enhance the management and support system.



The Disaster Management Center, constructed in 2010-2011, is a single storey semi-permanent structure, spanning 3771 sq m, with a built up area of 502 sq m. It is equipped with a conference hall for 80 people, a control room, officers’ rooms, restrooms, pantry, storage area and toilets.

NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav informed that it became operational on Saturday, with 12 Heads of Department being appointed as Nodal officers to facilitate coordination amongst internal Council Departments as well as external agencies like the Delhi Police Traffic Police and CPWD from Monday till the end of the G20 summit.

The teams, consisting of all departments, will work in four hour shifts around the clock, while the Control room will be overseen by three senior officers.

“The Nodal Officers have been instructed to maintain a logbook documenting all complaints received and the corresponding actions taken for each complaint. During the daytime, department officers from various NDMC departments, including Civil-I, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Electrical Engineering, Transport, Fire and Security Departments will be responsible for their respective duties and addressing department-specific issues,” explained NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

“However, one Nodal Officer from each department will be stationed at the control room during the nighttime hours to ensure swift responses to any overnight problems,” he said.

When asked how it would function differently from the NDMC’s Integrated Command and Control Center, a senior official told Millennium Post that the G20 Control Room will function for the areas bordering NDMC like PWD, MCD for the specific time period of the summit.