NDMC launches community-led waste management initiative

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched the “Bring Wet Waste, Take Away Compost” initiative on Thursday, aimed at promoting decentralised waste management and strengthening awareness for organic compost, officials said.



The initiative has been rolled out across three prominent residential colonies, namely Kaka Nagar, Sarojini Vihar, and West Kidwai Nagar, aimed at transforming waste into wealth through community participation, they said.

This initiative marks an important step forward in the journey to declare these areas as “Anupam Colonies”, a statement read.

Through this programme, residents are encouraged to bring segregated wet waste, which is processed locally into nutrient-rich organic compost, the statement said.

The compost is then reused within the colonies for horticulture purposes, parks, and home gardening, thereby closing the loop of waste management, the statement added.

The civic body said that the initiative reflects its commitment to circular economy practices, transforming residential areas into “Anupam Colonies” and promoting circular economy practices with active citizen involvement.

NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra said community participation is the backbone of sustainable waste management.

“Through the ‘Bring Wet Waste, Take Away Compost’ initiative, we are not only reducing the burden on landfills but also creating value from waste by converting it into organic compost for our parks and plantations,” Chandra said.