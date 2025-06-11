NDMC launches cleanliness drive at Sarojini Nagar Market

New Delhi: In a push for cleaner marketplaces, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Wednesday launched a dedicated cleanliness and awareness drive at the bustling Sarojini Nagar Market—one of the most crowded commercial hubs in the city.

As part of the initiative, NDMC teams are engaging with shopkeepers and visitors to reinforce waste management practices, including the segregation of waste at source, the ban on single-use plastics, and the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR).

NDMC also kicked off a campaign to distribute “Litter-Free Area” stickers to all shops within its jurisdiction. These stickers, to be proudly displayed at shop entrances, carry strong messages urging customers to avoid single-use plastic, opt for eco-friendly alternatives, and use dustbins responsibly.

The campaign follows a similar successful declaration of Blocks C and D in Connaught Place as ‘litter-free zones’, and NDMC hopes to replicate this model across all its managed markets.