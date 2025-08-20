NDMC launches awareness van

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an LED Awareness Van under its “Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi”

campaign in JJ Cluster and NSCI Club areas to promote cleanliness, waste segregation, and hygiene.

Equipped with digital displays and interactive content, the van spreads messages on reducing plastic use, proper waste disposal, and

maintaining hygiene.

NDMC officials stressed the urgent need for behavioural change and citizen participation.

Residents welcomed the initiative, calling it a practical step towards tackling waste and building a sustainable, healthier city.