NDMC launches 24x7 water supply pilot proj, temple beautification works in Chanakyapuri

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday launched a pilot project to provide round-the-clock water supply in parts of Chanakyapuri, while also initiating beautification works at a temple in Nehru Park as part of its infrastructure upgrade initiatives.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal laid the foundation stone for Phase I of the 24x7 continuous water supply project in the Vinay Marg area. The project aims to modernise the existing water distribution system and ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water for residents.

Chahal said the initiative aligns with the vision of Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” and the Centre’s Har Ghar Jal mission, which focuses on improving water access across the country.

According to officials, the project will be implemented through the Vinay Marg Water Boosting Station and will include the installation of modern VFD-based motor pump sets and other equipment to ensure efficient water distribution.

The plan also involves the integration of automation systems, IT-enabled instrumentation and the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system to enable better monitoring and management of the water supply network.

The ₹1.38-crore project is expected to be completed within five months and will benefit around 550 water connections in the Vinay Marg area. Officials said additional electrical and mechanical upgrades will also be carried out in the existing pipeline network to improve reliability and efficiency.

In a parallel initiative, NDMC will undertake beautification and development works at Bhairo Mandir in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri. The project, estimated at around ₹11 lakh, includes improvements to the entry gate, installation of railings, development of an RMC footpath, enhancement of tree guards and red-stone cladding of the temple well.

Civic officials said the works aim to improve public amenities and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area for visitors and devotees.