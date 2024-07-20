NDMC keeps 75 pump on standby to battle waterlogging

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has installed CCTV cameras at 20 new locations to monitor waterlogging and procured 75 portable pumps to drain excess water in case there’s heavy rainfall during the World Heritage Committee meet here, a civic body member said on Friday.



The WHC meet will be held here in the national capital from July 21 to 31.

“We have six control rooms that will be monitoring the situation while 175 personnel will be on ground. Apart from these, the central Command and Control Room will also keep an eye on the situation,” NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

On June 28, Delhi recorded a record 228 mm of rainfall leading to waterlogging in many posh areas of NDMC such as Bharti Nagar, Golf Links, and Satya Marg.

Upadhyay said CCTV cameras have been installed at Satya Sadan, Lodhi Estate, Africa Avenue underpass, Panchkuian Road, Raisina Road, Nyay Marg, Bharti Nagar, and Zakir Hussain Marg.

He said a special beautification drive has been carried out at Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Janpath, he further said.

The civic body will also be hosting a special dinner for delegates on July 26 at the Qutub Institutional area, he added.

The WHC session will be at the Bharat Mandapam, which was also the venue for the G20 Summit.