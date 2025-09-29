NDMC, ITC WOW hold waste segregation drive for students

New Delhi: In a resolute move to instill environmental responsibility among young minds, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in partnership with ITC WOW (Well-being Out of Waste), recently organised an awareness programme on waste segregation and the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) alongside composting at Navyug School, Pandara Park. The event was held under the aegis of the #SwachhataHiSeva campaign, reflecting the city administration’s commitment to cleaner, greener neighbourhoods.

The programme began with an interactive session wherein NDMC officials and ITC WOW facilitators explained how proper segregation of waste at source separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable streams forms the bedrock of effective waste management. Students were shown step-by-step demonstrations of composting kitchen or garden waste and encouraged to adopt the practice even in their homes.

To engage participants creatively, a drawing competition was organised on the theme “Segregation of Waste & 3Rs”, inspiring students to visualise sustainable practices through art. Young learners were enthusiastic, sketching scenes of recycling bins, compost pits and waste-free streets.