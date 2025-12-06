NDMC intensifies cleanliness efforts with daily multi-department drives

New Delhi: In a renewed push to enhance urban hygiene and civic upkeep, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched daily special cleanliness drives across select neighbourhoods, under the leadership of Chairperson Keshav Chandra, IAS. The initiative, conducted jointly by the Public Health (Sanitation), Horticulture and Civil Engineering departments, aims to bring visible and sustained improvements in the overall cleanliness of NDMC areas. The drives, carried out on December 6, covered three key locations: Kaka Nagar, the Middle Circle of E and F Block in Connaught Place, and Blocks 1 to 9 of the Central Government Employees Residential Colony at B.K.S. Marg. These areas, frequented by both residents and commuters, have been prioritised for focused upkeep due to high footfall and civic demand.

As part of the exercise, the civil department undertook repairs of damaged footpath tiles and strengthened walking surfaces to ensure safer mobility. Simultaneously, horticulture teams carried out grass cutting, pruning and clearing of accumulated dry leaves. The collected leaf waste is being routed for composting as part of NDMC’s eco-friendly waste management practices. Sanitation teams ensured the removal of sweeping dust, silt and other debris, particularly from high-traffic pedestrian stretches. Officials said such coordinated inter-departmental operations are designed to maintain long-term cleanliness standards across public spaces. By integrating repair, maintenance and sanitation within a single daily effort, NDMC aims to create cleaner surroundings and improve public satisfaction.