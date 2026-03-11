NDMC intensifies cleaning, dust control measures in Capital

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an intensive sanitation campaign across its jurisdiction aimed at making the capital cleaner, greener and dust-free. The initiative is being carried out under the leadership of NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra, who is undertaking regular field visits to monitor sanitation activities.



As part of the campaign, 14 heads of departments have been appointed as nodal officers to ensure effective supervision and accountability across different sanitation zones. NDMC officials said the drive focuses on mechanised cleaning, waste management and dust mitigation measures across roads, markets and public spaces.

Four GPS-enabled mechanised road sweepers are operating in two shifts, covering nearly 7,300 kilometres of roads every month. Anti-smog guns and mist spray systems have also been deployed along major roads and high-rise buildings to reduce dust pollution. In addition, 20 water tankers using treated water are regularly sprinkling roads to control dust levels.

The civic body said around 43 tonnes of fallen leaves are collected daily and processed into compost at the Okhla waste-to-compost facility. Nearly 310 tonnes of municipal waste are also being scientifically processed every day through waste-to-energy and composting systems.

To strengthen sanitation efforts, NDMC has deployed about 1,574 sanitation workers equipped with jetting machines, wet mopping machines, e-carts and pushback sweepers.

Cleaning covers parks, drains, roads, footpaths and markets, including tree pruning. NDMC also urged residents, RWAs and market bodies to help maintain cleanliness.