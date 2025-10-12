NDMC installs 20 aerobins at Sangli Mess to manage waste

New Delhi: In a move to strengthen decentralised waste management within its jurisdiction, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) inaugurated 20 Aerobins at Sangli Mess. The initiative was launched by NDMC Council Member Shri Dinesh Pratap Singh in the presence of Health and Medical Officer Dr. Shakuntala Srivastava and representatives of the Indian Pollution Control Association

Each Aerobin, with a capacity of 400 litres, is designed to process around 15 kilograms of wet waste daily. The system aims to ensure on-site scientific treatment of biodegradable waste, reducing transportation needs and easing the load on central processing facilities. The compost generated will be used in NDMC’s horticulture activities and by local communities, fostering a circular waste economy.