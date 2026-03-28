NDMC inaugurates ‘Shakti’ art workshop

New Delhi: Vice-Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kuljeet Singh Chahal, inaugurated a five-day women’s art workshop titled “Shakti” at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Organised in collaboration with the institution, the workshop brings together 20 women artists to explore themes of identity, empowerment, and social change through visual art. Noted artist Rameshwar Broota was present at the event.

Chahal said the initiative would become an annual feature of NDMC’s cultural programme. The workshop will conclude with an exhibition on March 31.