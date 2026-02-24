NDMC inaugurates 4th Tulip Festival

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday inaugurated the fourth edition of the Tulip Festival at Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri, marking the arrival of spring with expansive floral displays across the Capital’s diplomatic enclave.



The festival was inaugurated by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal in the presence of Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India. The dignitaries participated in a Tulip Walk and visited an exhibition tracing the history of tulips, their varieties, and the heritage landmarks around Shanti Path.

Addressing the gathering, Chandra said the festival aligns with the vision of a clean and green Capital under the “Viksit Bharat @2047” initiative. He noted that for the second consecutive year, one lakh potted tulip bulbs have been prepared for public sale at Shanti Path Lawn, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, Central Park, and NDMC nurseries.

Chahal said the initiative, which began in 2017–18 with a trial plantation of 17,000 bulbs, has grown into a flagship annual event. This year, 5,17,500 tulip bulbs were procured, including 3,25,000 for NDMC and 1,92,500 for the Delhi Development Authority. Prominent locations such as Central Park, Lodhi Garden, Sardar Patel Marg and roundabouts near the Vice President’s House are adorned with blooms in vivid hues.

Ambassador Gerards described the tulip as a symbol of enduring ties between India and the Netherlands, highlighting shared history and expanding cooperation.

The exhibition will remain open to the public throughout February.