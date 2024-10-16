NDMC imposes Rs 15 lakh in fines for dust pollution at construction sites

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ramped up its initiatives to control pollutants across the city.

With the air quality in the capital deteriorating as winter approaches, the NDMC has deployed both manpower and machinery round the clock, aiming to mitigate dust and emissions - it mentioned.

As part of its enforcement measures, NDMC issued 30 challans, amounting to Rs.15 lakh, for dust pollution violations at construction sites. These penalties, in accordance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, were imposed on those failing to adhere to prescribed dust control measures.

Additionally, the Public Health Department issued 290 challans, totalling Rs. 48,747, for violations related to public hygiene, littering, single-use plastic use, improper solid waste management, and the burning of waste or dry leaves in public spaces.

To curb dust emissions, NDMC has deployed six Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) operating in two shifts daily, covering an average of 227 kilometres of road. These sweepers, monitored through GPS tracking, ensure that major avenue roads are cleaned regularly. Further, all central verges and side berms have been green paved to prevent dust generation, with over 10,000 saplings and 3 lakh shrubs planted this year to bolster the city’s green cover. Water sprinkling has also been intensified, with 20 water tankers, each with a capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 litres, deployed to sprinkle treated

water on trees and shrubs along major roads.