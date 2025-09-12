NDMC, Illness to Wellness foundation host free preventive health screening

NEW DELHI: Reinforcing its commitment to public health and preventive care, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with the Illness to Wellness Foundation, launched a Free Basic Health Screening Camp at Palika Kendra on Wednesday. The initiative provides citizens with comprehensive diagnostic services at no cost, aimed at fostering a culture of early detection and wellness in the capital.

The highlight of the camp is the deployment of the YOLO Health Machine, a CDSCO and USFDA-certified diagnostic kiosk capable of conducting 23 essential health screenings within minutes. Unlike conventional testing that requires drawing blood, the machine uses a simple finger prick to analyse parameters such as lipid profile (cholesterol, LDL, triglycerides), glucose, hemoglobin, and HbA1c, which reflects three-month blood sugar trends. The results are generated in just 10 minutes and instantly shared with participants through four channels SMS, WhatsApp, email, and print. Officials clarified that the camp is open to all citizens above 18 years of age, irrespective of gender, profession, or health condition. “We are working in the domain of preventive healthcare. Such screenings are vital not just for patients but for healthy individuals as well, as they provide a baseline for long-term wellness,” said representatives of the Illness to Wellness Foundation.

The technology behind the YOLO Health Machine offers over 95 per cent accuracy, with global certifications ensuring reliability. NDMC officials further noted that the initiative bridges a gap in preventive diagnostics, which is often expensive in private hospitals. While such machines are available in the private sector under subscription models, this camp offers free access to encourage public participation.

Citizens attending the camp expressed appreciation for the initiative, emphasising how quick and accessible health reports allow them to better understand their health status without financial strain. “In just 10 minutes, I knew my cholesterol and sugar levels, and the report was on my phone immediately,” said a participant.

Through this effort, NDMC and Illness to Wellness Foundation aim to expand awareness about preventive healthcare, moving Delhi towards a healthier and more wellness-oriented future.