NDMC honours retiring employees for dedicated service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held a special felicitation ceremony to honour its retiring employees for their years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to public welfare.

The event, organised by the NDMC Welfare Department, was marked by warmth and gratitude as colleagues and officials gathered to celebrate the professional journeys of the retiring staff. The programme aimed to acknowledge their invaluable contribution to the civic body and the city’s progress.

Sarita Tomar, Member NDMC and Director (Welfare), led the felicitation and conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the retirees.

Extending her best wishes for their future, she said that the institution deeply values the sincerity and integrity with which they served during their tenure.

She expressed hope that their experience and wisdom would continue to inspire the younger workforce.

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of mementoes and tokens of appreciation to the retiring employees, symbolising NDMC’s respect and gratitude. The event also included moments of camaraderie and reflection, as colleagues recalled the professional achievements and personal bonds built over years of service.

In her address, Smt. Tomar emphasised NDMC’s commitment to employee welfare and inclusive growth. She highlighted that the organisation’s success is built upon the dedication of its workforce and reaffirmed NDMC’s focus on fostering a supportive environment for all its employees.

The occasion concluded with a vote of thanks and group photographs, marking not just the end of a professional chapter but also the beginning of a new phase in life for the retirees one filled with happiness, health, and fulfilment.