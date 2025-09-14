NDMC holds meeting for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday convened a preparedness meeting to review arrangements for Swachhata Hi Seva 2025. The focus of the meeting was on achieving targeted cleanliness drives, ensuring welfare measures for safaimitras, and promoting clean and green festivities during the upcoming season. Senior officials emphasised the importance of collective participation of residents, market associations, and RWAs in maintaining hygiene and sustainability. NDMC chairperson stated that special attention would be given to waste segregation.