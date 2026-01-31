NDMC has big plans for Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya’s upgrade at Mandir Marg

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has proposed a comprehensive upgradation of Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya at Mandir Marg, with a focus on modernising infrastructure while preserving the school’s heritage character. The plan was outlined during an inspection of the campus by NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday. Built between 1918 and 1931 and originally known as the Municipal Boys High School, the building was designed by Russell, then Chief Architect of the CPWD. The neo-classical structure, with its imposing façade and monumental staircase, is part of the larger Lutyens’ Delhi architectural legacy, officials said.

During the visit, Chahal directed various NDMC departments to undertake whitewashing of the façade, upgrade exterior lighting, improve the school entrance, and streamline electrical wiring. He also called for aesthetic modifications to water taps, installation of additional safety railings, enhancement of laboratories and the library, and improved horticulture across the campus, particularly around the Shera Ground playground. Wall graphics along key pathways and the possible development of an art gallery were also proposed. The Vice-Chairperson asked officials to prepare a detailed upgradation plan, including the setting up of an AI lab, to develop the school into a model institution. He stressed that all maintenance work must be carried out without compromising the architectural integrity of the heritage building. The school complex comprises 111 rooms and five large halls and currently houses Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Rai Sina Bengali School and the NDMC Skill Centre. Catering to over 1,400 students from Nursery to Class XII, the boys’ school has smart classrooms, digital learning facilities and sports infrastructure, including Shera Ground, where professional coaching is provided.