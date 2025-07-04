NDMC hands out rain gear to frontline staff

New Delhi: In a move to support its frontline workers during the monsoon, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday distributed raincoats and umbrellas to its sanitation and horticulture staff.

At a ceremony held at the Roll Call Centre in New Delhi, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra handed over 2,600 raincoats to Safai Karmis (sanitation workers) and Mallis (horticulture staff), along with 200 umbrellas to their supervisors. The initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted services during heavy rains and safeguard workers from adverse weather.

“This small but meaningful step reflects our gratitude towards the Safai Karmis and Mallis whose tireless efforts keep our city clean, green, and livable,” Chandra said. He praised their dedication in maintaining the Capital’s hygiene and aesthetics, reaffirming NDMC’s commitment to improving employee welfare and working conditions. Highlighting the essential role of these workers, Chandra added, “Their service is pivotal to the upkeep of the city. NDMC remains steadfast in supporting and empowering its workforce.” The civic body said the distribution is part of its broader effort to enhance the safety, comfort, and dignity of its field staff during challenging weather conditions.