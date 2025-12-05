NDMC gives Kaka Nagar a glow-up

New Delhi: In a continued effort to strengthen civic upkeep and promote sustainable urban living, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) carried out a special cleanliness and beautification drive in the Kaka Nagar residential colony on Thursday. The initiative, jointly undertaken by the Sanitation, Horticulture, and Civil Department teams, aimed at enhancing both the cleanliness standards and the green cover of the locality, giving the area a renewed and vibrant appearance.

As part of the drive, sanitation workers undertook extensive sweeping, debris removal, and roadside cleaning to ensure that public spaces remained hygienic and free of litter. Teams were

seen working along internal lanes, footpaths, and open stretches, removing accumulated waste and clearing clogged points to improve overall environmental hygiene. Officials said that such exercises are key to maintaining public health and reducing vector-borne risks in densely populated neighbourhoods.