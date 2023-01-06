NDMC G-20 prep: Installation of 112 national flags & upgradation of 5,000 signage from green to blue

New Delhi: As we edge closer to the G-20 summit, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has made several efforts to revamp and beautify areas under its jurisdiction. The council has deployed several employees to ensure improvement for the upcoming event from Minto Road and Mandi House.



Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Member, NDMC inspected the areas on Thursday to ensure that work was being carried out and all areas were neat and clean. Chahal informed that the work of railings alongside the road about 2.8 kms is in progress from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan areas with a new colour of white, bright orange with golden top. Adjoining these railings, green patches/belts with flowering plants will also be planted.

NDMC will work upon areas like the two water bodies in Sardar Patel Marg as well as installation of 112 national flags on 9-metre-high polls on 15 locations both sides of the road. NDMC will also update approximately 5,000 signage from green to blue and for tourist places, the signage will

be in the white. This has been decided on the directions of the Indian Road

Congress. To complete the said work, Rs 31 crore has been sanctioned and this work has already begun.

Additionally, to tackle air pollution, several trees

will be planted across all NDMC areas.

Majority of the meetings of the G-20 summit are to be held in the New Delhi Area, therefore ‘New NDMC of New India’ is working on the vision of the Prime Minister of India; Atithi Devo Bhava Wall painting work is in progress to colour the city with the theme of G-20 summit and Vasudev Kutumb. Also, special drives to clean the city by removal of municipal solid waste, scrap and obsolete items etc. from the roads/streets will be taking place in NDMC, as per Chahal, no solid waste would be found lying idle in NDMC areas.