NDMC fast-tracks PNG expansion amid gas crisis

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has initiated a series of measures to accelerate the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections across its jurisdiction, aiming to ensure cleaner and more accessible fuel for residents and establishments. The move comes amid disruptions in conventional fuel supply and is expected to promote PNG as a reliable and environmentally friendly alternative. The civic body has granted a three-month waiver on road restoration charges for pipeline-laying works undertaken by Indraprastha Gas Limited, a step intended to reduce procedural delays and encourage faster infrastructure rollout.

According to officials, permissions for road cutting related to PNG pipeline installation will now be issued within 24 hours of receiving complete applications. Departments have been directed to maintain close coordination to ensure seamless execution of projects and minimise inconvenience to the public. The council has also instructed that all excavation sites be promptly backfilled and restored within a fixed timeframe to prevent traffic disruptions and safety hazards. Road divisions have been asked to prioritise restoration work to maintain normalcy in affected areas. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the pace of PNG connectivity in New Delhi, ensuring wider access to clean energy while reducing dependence on conventional fuels. Officials said the decision reflects a citizen-centric approach, balancing infrastructure development with public convenience and environmental sustainability.

