NDMC extends till April 30 order enhancing parking fee to discourage private vehicles

The New Delhi Municipal Council has extended till April 30 the order regarding the enhancement of parking fee to discourage people from using private vehicles, officials said on Wednesday.

The civic body took the decision in view of the GRAP II restrictions that are in place in Delhi, they said.

In November last year, the NDMC had doubled parking charges at 39 sites managed by it. Subsequently, the fee was doubled for the remaining 91 sites managed by parking contractors.

The hiked rates were supposed to be in place till January 31 but will now be effective till April 30 or till the withdrawal of the GRAP II order by the Commission for Air Quality Management, whichever is earlier, an official said.