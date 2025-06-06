NDMC expands mist sprayer project in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi: The NDMC has launched Phase II of its Mist Sprayer Project in Lutyens’ Delhi, extending the initiative to Africa Avenue and Shantipath after a successful pilot on Lodhi Road. Mounted on electric poles, the mist sprayers release fine water droplets to settle dust and particulate matter, visibly improving air quality. NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the system, which also aids roadside greenery and conserves water, is especially effective in dust-prone, high-traffic zones. On Africa Avenue, 30 poles along an 850-metre stretch will each be fitted with five nozzles containing six spray holes, using 84 litres of treated water per hour, supported by four 5,000-litre tanks. A similar setup is planned for a 900-metre stretch of Shantipath. Work is expected to be completed by August. To conserve fresh water, treated wastewater is being used in the mist sprayer system, which NDMC aims to expand citywide to improve air quality and create healthier public spaces.