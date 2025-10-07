NDMC enhance accessibility through ‘Suvidha Camp’

New Delhi: In an effort to strengthen public service delivery and ensure quick grievance redressal, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, over the weekend. The interactive platform brought together residents and officials from various civic departments under one roof, facilitating immediate solutions to citizens’ concerns.

Senior NDMC officers from more than 30 departments including Engineering, Horticulture, Sanitation, Public Health, Taxation, and Estate were stationed at separate help desks to address individual complaints. The initiative was supervised by department heads, ensuring that accountability and transparency remained at the core of the exercise.

During the camp, nearly eighty complaints were formally registered, while many others were resolved informally through direct consultations. Most grievances related to maintenance issues, sanitation, water supply, and property tax were attended to instantly. Citizens were also provided with timelines for follow-up on cases requiring additional action or inter-departmental coordination.

Officials stated that such camps serve as an effective bridge between residents and civic authorities, complementing NDMC’s online grievance redressal system and the Jan Suvidha Portal. The Council has also integrated its feedback mechanism with its social media handles to enhance accessibility and responsiveness.

The Suvidha Camp, NDMC officials noted, reflects the administration’s broader commitment to people-centric governance and proactive service delivery. Regular camps of this nature are planned to sustain dialogue and strengthen citizen trust in civic institutions.