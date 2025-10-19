NDMC engages bulk waste generators

New Delhi: In a continued effort to promote sustainability and strengthen solid waste management, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held a special meeting with bulk waste generators to ensure full compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules.

The initiative aims to achieve 100 per cent segregation and responsible disposal of waste within NDMC’s jurisdiction, setting a benchmark for cleaner urban governance.

Senior NDMC officials interacted with representatives from hotels, offices, institutions, and residential complexes that generate bulk waste, urging them to adopt environment-friendly waste management practices.