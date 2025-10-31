NDMC doubles off-road, indoor parking fees under GRAP Stage-II

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced a two-fold increase in parking fees at all off-road and indoor parking sites in the NDMC area following the implementation of Stage-II of the

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has been triggered due to worsening air quality in the Capital.

According to a notice, the Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the enforcement of Stage-II (‘Very Poor’ Air Quality) measures across Delhi-NCR as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed an increasing trend, touching 302 at 7 pm on Tuesday. “In compliance with the order issued by CAQM, the parking fees (off-road/indoor) have been enhanced to twice the existing rates for NDMC-managed parking till the revocation of Stage-II of the GRAP with effect from October 29,” a senior NDMC official said.

The official said NDMC currently manages 126 parking sites — including 99 off-road, three indoor/multi-level car parks and 24 on-street sites. “A total of 102 parking sites will be affected after the enhancement of the parking fee decision,” the official added. Parking for four-wheelers will now cost Rs 40 per hour instead of Rs 20, while two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 per hour. Bus parking fees have been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 300 per hour.