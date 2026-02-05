NDMC declares Kaka Nagar as first fully mechanised, dust-free Anupam Colony

New Delhi: In a major push towards cleaner and sustainable urban living, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday declared Kaka Nagar its sixth Anupam Colony, making it the first residential colony in Delhi to adopt a fully mechanised, dust-free cleaning system.



Announcing the initiative, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra described it as a decisive shift from traditional manual sweeping to modern sanitation practices aimed at improving air quality and public health. Under the new model, all sweeping operations in Kaka Nagar are being carried out using five push-back mechanical sweepers and one gobbler machine, significantly curbing dust generation during cleaning.

With this declaration, Kaka Nagar joins five other NDMC-designated Anupam Colonies, but stands apart as the first where sanitation is carried out entirely through mechanised means. “This marks the beginning of a new era in colony-level sanitation. The objective is to reduce air pollution and create healthier living environments,” Chandra said, adding that the project is being implemented as a pilot and will be extended to other NDMC colonies based on its success.

The Chairman also acknowledged the support of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and praised sanitation workers and field staff for adapting to the new technology-driven system.

Providing technical details, NDMC Advisor (Solid Waste Management) Rajiv Kumar Jain said that 12 wire-mesh composting rounders have been installed across the colony to process wet and horticultural waste. The compost generated is being used in local parks and distributed to residents under the “Geela Kuda Lao – Khaad Le Jao” initiative, encouraging waste segregation at source. To strengthen community participation, an RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre and a “Neki Ki Diwaar” have also been set up, allowing residents to donate reusable items such as clothes, books and household goods.