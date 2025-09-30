NDMC declares Bapu Dham as its 4th ‘Anupam Colony’

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday declared Bapu Dham in Chanakyapuri as its fourth “Anupam Colony,” recognising the community’s exemplary achievements in sustainable waste management, recycling, and composting practices. The announcement was made by NDMC Chairman, Keshav Chandra, in the presence of senior officials and local residents.

The colony now joins three others D1, D2 and Satya Sadan Officers’ Flats in Bharti Nagar, and Aradhana (Burmah Shell Cooperative Housing Society Ltd) as model neighbourhoods under NDMC’s flagship initiative to promote community-led sustainability. A dedicated “Anupam Colony” board was unveiled, while the Chairman also launched mechanical sanitation in Bapu Dham, making it the first NDMC colony in Delhi to adopt mechanised sweeping in place of traditional methods.

To mark the occasion, a tempo of organic compost was flagged off for use in parks, a Neem sapling was planted, and initiatives such as the “Neki Ki Deewar” (Wall of Kindness) and a Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) Centre were inaugurated. NDMC officials lauded the contribution of health officers and sanitation staff in guiding residents to achieve this milestone.

In a parallel initiative, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated “The Aces of AI,” a generative artificial intelligence exhibition by students of Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar. Organised in collaboration with Homi Lab, the exhibition marked the culmination of over 6,000 hours of training in AI and Virtual Reality provided to 300 students of NDMC and Navyug schools. Calling the initiative a milestone in education, Mr. Chahal said the programme equips students with creativity, problem-solving skills, and exposure to modern AI tools.

The event, closely aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, reflects NDMC’s commitment to integrating future-ready skills into school curricula and preparing students for innovation-driven careers.