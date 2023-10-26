NDMC council members cry foul after CM adjourns meeting

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held its monthly Council Meeting on Wednesday where some of the proposals on the agenda were approved before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adjourned the meeting for a month.



Before adjournment, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay proposed to establish a committee to investigate recurring cancellation and retendering of tenders, to identify and implement corrective measures.

He also suggested that advances of employees should be calculated and distributed on Diwali eve and recommended a letter of job security to be issued to contractual employees to provide assurance to them that they will not face termination for at least till 60 years.

While a few proposals were approved and discussed, the Council Members objected to the meeting being adjourned, alleging that it is a repetitive trend keeping them from addressing NDMC issues.

“The level of air pollution has started touching harmful levels and the air quality of Delhi has reached poor levels but the Chief Minister of Delhi is not taking any action,” claimed Upadhyay. NMDC Council Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal added that this was the fourth time that the meeting had been adjourned, while air pollution and “epidemic diseases” like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are on the rise and need to be addressed.

The Millennium Post reached out to the Delhi government for a response but did not receive any.