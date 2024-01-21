NDMC commemorates Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) commemorated the Ram Mandir Pratishtha programme in Ayodhya on Sunday.



NDMC Vice Chairperson, Satish Upadhyay announced that the Council’s Horticulture Department has decorated prominent locations in NDMC jurisdictions with flower boards for the inauguration of Ram Mandir on Monday.

“The NDMC’s enthusiastic participation in this initiative is evident with captivating flower boards gracing 10 key locations across the city, including Khan Market Entry Gate, BKS Marg, Connaught Place, Mandi House Roundabout, PM House Roundabout,

Malcha Marg Market, Yashwant Place Market, Dilli Haat, Birla Mandir, and 11 Murti,” he informed.

Upadhyay visited the locations himself and expressed his gratitude for staff members and their contributions.

Additionally, Market Traders associations have also been involved in these preparations in the NDMC area, including Khan Market, Khanna Market, Connaught Place,

Kidwai Nagar, Shankar Market, Palika Bazar, Pandara Road and Lodhi Road.

Khan Market Traders Association has organised a Sunderkand Path and a bhandara for 2,000 people, while in Connaught Place, the traders will light 1,25,000 lamps, conduct a special puja at C Blocks and display flags and banners across the market area. The Palika Bazar Market Traders

will also hold a bhandara and illuminate the place.