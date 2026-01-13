NDMC charts water conservation, sewer upgrade roadmap

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has drawn up a comprehensive plan to strengthen water management, irrigation and sewerage infrastructure to make the national capital’s core areas future-ready in line with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Chahal said NDMC is moving towards environment-friendly and technology-driven civic solutions, with a strong focus on water conservation and sustainable urban services. A key initiative is the introduction of smart irrigation systems in parks, gardens and green belts to ensure optimal water use and reduce wastage. In the first phase, automated irrigation will be implemented along 11 major roads spanning about 19.28 km at an estimated cost of ₹15.94 crore, with work expected to begin this year.

He said recycled water from Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) is already being used for horticulture, reducing dependence on potable water. Currently, 12 DSTPs are operational, while five new plants with a total capacity of 2,250 KLD are proposed at a cost of about ₹57 crore.

NDMC has also proposed eight additional DSTPs under the PPP model and major sewer rehabilitation projects in Lutyens’ Delhi, where infrastructure is decades old. These projects aim to improve efficiency, minimise disruptions and enhance public health, Chahal said, reaffirming NDMC’s commitment to sustainable, citizen-centric urban development.