NDMC Chairman hoists tricolour, recalls freedom fighters’ sacrifice

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairperson Keshav Chandra on Friday hoisted the national flag at the civic body’s headquarters in Palika Kendra on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

The ceremony was attended by NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Council Member Anil Valmiki, Secretary Tariq Thomas, senior officials, school students

and teachers, an official statement by the NDMC said.

Security and fire personnel presented a guard of honour before the flag hoisting.

In his address, Chandra paid tribute to freedom fighters and members of the armed and paramilitary forces, recalling the courage of teenage martyr Kanaklata Barua and the valour displayed during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“Freedom gives us rights, but also makes us aware of our duties. Our freedom fighters dreamt of an India that is educated, self-reliant, clean, just and prosperous. It is our duty to make that dream a reality,” he said.

The NDMC chief urged officers, employees, students and citizens to work together to make the council the best in the country and help build a better Capital.

To mark the occasion, NDMC illuminated key buildings including Palika Kendra, NDCC Convention Centre, Connaught Place, Chandralok Building and Lok Nayak Bhawan with around 37,500 tricolour bulbs.