NDMC calls for bolstering green infrastructure and public amenities; Inaugurates two Aerobins at the PSOI club

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its efforts to enhance public amenities and green infrastructure, with vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal conducting a detailed inspection of the PSOI Club at Nehru Park. During the inspection, Chahal interacted with officials and directed Heads of Departments (HODs) to expedite upgrades in the club’s infrastructure. Emphasising the need for a cleaner and more citizen-friendly environment, he instructed teams to streamline maintenance operations and strengthen the club’s green cover. In another significant step towards decentralised waste management, the NDMC Vice-Chairman inaugurated two 400-litre Aerobins at the PSOI Club.