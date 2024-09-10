NDMC begins process to revamp signages

New Delhi: The NDMC has begun the process to revamp more than 6,400 signages in its jurisdiction, with the civic agency starting work to finalise tender documents for appointment of a third party for the project’s execution, officials said on Tuesday.

The project will cost Rs 18.07 crore and take at least four months to complete, they said. Last month, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the refurbishment of all road signages, in accordance with the latest Indian Road Congress guidelines. At present, the NDMC has signages with green background and these will soon be converted into blue, an official said.

“The revamp of road signages was approved in the council meeting. We have begun work on the tender documents, which will be sent to all departments for vetting. After they are finalised, the tender will be floated. The third party will be chosen from among the bidders and then the council will approve appointment,”

he added.