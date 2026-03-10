NDMC begins cleanliness drive to make central areas dust-free

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday launched an intensive sanitation campaign across its jurisdiction with the aim of making the national capital’s central areas cleaner, greener and largely dust-free.



NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra said the campaign focuses on strengthening sanitation management, improving waste disposal and controlling dust pollution through coordinated efforts by various departments.

As part of the initiative, 14 heads of departments have been appointed as nodal officers, each responsible for supervising sanitation work in a designated circle. The officials will monitor field operations, coordinate staff deployment and ensure daily reporting on cleanliness activities.

The chairman is also conducting regular visits to sanitation zones to review ground conditions and identify areas that require immediate attention. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Traders Associations (MTAs) are being informed about the schedules of mechanised road sweepers to ensure better coordination during cleaning operations.

According to NDMC officials, dry leaves collected from roads, markets, parks and residential areas constitute a large portion of daily waste during this season. Four mechanised road sweepers have been deployed to clean major avenues in two shifts, including night operations.

The collected leaves are processed into compost and later distributed to residents for gardening and horticulture purposes.

The campaign also includes removal of garbage and construction debris, cleaning of parks and underpasses, maintenance of footpaths and drains, pruning of trees and repainting of walls and public structures to improve the overall appearance of the city.

To reduce dust pollution, anti-smog guns, mist spray systems and water sprinkling through tankers using treated water are being deployed across NDMC roads. Officials said the campaign aims to strengthen environmental sustainability while encouraging citizens to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness in the city.