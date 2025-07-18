NDMC bags ‘Super Swachh League City’ title; MCD ranks 31st in Swachh Survekshan ‘24-25

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was conferred the “Super Swachh League City Award” at the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards Ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. The award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, recognizes NDMC as the cleanest city in the 3-10 lakh population category.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ranked 31st out of 40 ULBs in the million-plus cities (population over 10 lakh) category, scoring 7,920 points. The civic body improved its performance in door-to-door garbage collection and cleanliness of market areas, both reaching 100 per cent, and residential area cleanliness at 93 per cent. However, lower scores were recorded in source segregation (56 per cent), waste processing (51 per cent), cleanliness of water bodies (27 per cent), and public toilets (63 per cent).

Last year, MCD had ranked 90th among 446 urban local bodies that span areas having a population of more than one lakh. The latest edition of Swachh Survekshan, the world’s largest urban sanitation survey under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), saw participation from a record 4,589 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). This year’s assessment introduced a five-tier classification of cities based on population size, with scores measured against a cumulative total of 12,500 marks. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra called the award a “testament” to the council’s commitment to world-class sanitation and civic services. “I congratulate our employees, especially Safai Sevaks, for their relentless hard work in earning this national recognition,” he said. Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal credited residents and visitors for their role in fostering a collaborative spirit to achieve the milestone.

The NDMC leadership highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance green cover and adopt advanced waste management technologies as part of their vision for a cleaner and healthier New Delhi.