NDMC areas set for revamp

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council is preparing for the G-20 Summit that is supposed to be held in the national Capital, March onwards. The council has prepared several proposals to revamp, upgrade and restore areas in NDMC for the council on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In the council meeting on Friday, NDMC members will discuss a plan to ensure public partnership at every level to prepare for the G-20 Summit, as per NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal. They have also made plans to take in the suggestions of citizens and

make people-friendly walkability and mobility on roads, pedestrian pavements, park and gardens market area etc in the NDMC area.

The several projects that will be helmed by the NDMC include installation of Sculpture and Art Promotion work with the advise/help of National Gallery in Modern Art, with both modern and traditional routes. Chahal explained that NDMC has also taken up 'Make in India' lights and will be using them to illuminate the parks, gardens, pedestrian ways, flyovers, avenue roads, Bazaar and Markets with the dynamic lights. He added that work to install 30 national Flag Poles at Ranjeet Singh Flyover, 30 Decorative Poles at Safderjung Flyover and Electrical up-gradation works on Ranjeet Singh & Safdarjung flyover is under through NBCC Services Ltd, (NSL), NDMC is going to signing a MoU for the said work.

All these projects are being undertaken by NDMC to ensure that the National Capital is all set for the G-20 Summit. NDMC is set to have a council meeting on Friday to discuss these projects in detail and finalise the details of them. The general deadline for all the projects will be under three months.