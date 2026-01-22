NDMC and Smile Train roll out cleft awareness drive in schools

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with Smile Train India, on Tuesday launched a cleft awareness programme across NDMC schools, marking a focused effort to integrate child health education with inclusivity and early medical intervention. The initiative began at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sangli Mess, where nearly 170 students participated in an interactive awareness session.

The programme aligns with NDMC’s broader child health, school health and maternity welfare initiatives, under which regular medical examinations and follow-up care are already institutionalised. Officials said schools play a crucial role in identifying health concerns early and ensuring timely referrals through established health systems. Speaking to the, Anjali Katoch, Head of Communications and Business Development, Smile Train India, said cleft lip and palate a congenital condition affecting nearly one in 700 children is completely treatable if addressed at the right time. “Early surgery and follow-up care such as speech therapy can ensure that children born with a cleft lead healthy and confident lives. Awareness of treatment timelines is critical,” she said.

Katoch highlighted that cleft is not just a medical condition but also a social issue, as children often face stigma and isolation due to facial differences. To address this, Smile Train’s school programme, ABCs of Change, uses storytelling to foster empathy and inclusion. Students were introduced to ‘Smiles That Shine,’ a five-book series guiding teachers and families on awareness and kindness. The initiative complements NDMC’s school health scheme, with follow-up support and free cleft treatment available through over 150 partner hospitals nationwide.